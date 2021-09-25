Youngstown business has mum sale at new greenhouse, sells out fast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – CityScape had a mum sale at their new location Saturday.

They recently took over the greenhouse Briel’s Flowers on Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

Lots of mums were bought by preorder and sold out fast. They also sold different local items.

Cityscape is looking forward to working with local businesses at their new greenhouse.

“CityScape really believes in our community, has really spent, next year will be 25 years, beautifying our community. We think that local is critical in supporting what we all do,” said Sharon Letson, director of CityScape.

Cityscape has big plans for their new greenhouse.

They hope to hold plant classes and other seasonal sales soon.