Youngstown business expo gives small business owners opportunity to network

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A small business expo took place at the YWCA on Sunday.

The event was called “Shop Small Businesses” and was designed to raise awareness of local businesses.

The event was free and for everyone.

There were things like clothing and jewelry, along with personal trainers and hairstylists there.

Chanel Dior coordinated the event, saying she wanted to give small business owners the ability to network.

“If you need a wedding coordinator, if you need insurance — life insurance, car insurance — or if you need housing or whatever the case may be, we have it here,” she said.

Dior hopes more people in the community will shop at small, local businesses.