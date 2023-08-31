YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Market Street bridge in Youngstown has reopened following an accident investigation Thursday evening.

At this time, First News has confirmed the crash involved two bicyclists and a vehicle and happened sometime 9:30 p.m. It’s not known if there were any injuries.

According to our crew at the scene, there were police, medical personnel and firetrucks helping with the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

T.J. Renninger and Jerica Rogers contributed to this report.