YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been five years since the makers of “Penguin City” beer sold their first glass of brew — and they’re holding a celebration the rest of this week.

Workers were setting up kiddie-rides in the parking lot of the brewery Wednesday afternoon. Owners say they’ve been fortunate to have been able to expand their operations — and now have their own facility on the east end of Youngstown’s downtown. And, they’re continuing to grow their business.

“You definitely have to have that mindset, be focused, work really hard,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, with Penguin City Brewing. “We just have a really good message, and we really have a good team and family behind us that just really support us, so we’re very grateful for that.”

Owners say their goal now is to expand distribution into the Cleveland and Columbus areas.

Their anniversary celebration runs through this Sunday.