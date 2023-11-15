YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 14-year-old boy who police said accidentally shot himself Saturday has died.

City police Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the boy was taken off life support sometime Monday.

Detectives are still investigating to determine how the boy got the gun and if charges should be filed in the case, Simon said.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after police were called about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.

This is the second case within a month where a juvenile died after being shot.

A 7-year-old boy died Oct. 22 after he was shot at a home in the 300 block of East Marmion Avenue.

In that case, detectives are still investigating and plan to consult with city prosecutors when they are finished to determine if any charges should be filed.