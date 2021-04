Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini will be sharing his boxing stories in downtown Warren in May

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If there’s a guy from Youngstown with stories to tell, it’s the former boxing champ, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

He’ll be telling those stories on Saturday, May 22 at the Robins Theater in downtown Warren.

The night will be called “Stories from the Corner.”

Mancini grew up on Youngstown’s south side. He then went onto boxing fame.