YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown city leaders said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is making it much harder for the city’s only downtown hotel to pay its bills.

The DoubleTree hotel on Central Square is more than a year behind in paying back a loan to the city.

Thursday morning, members of the Youngstown Board of Control agreed to defer those payments until 2026.

That’s when the hotel was already set to make a $500,000 “balloon” payment on its $700,000 loan.