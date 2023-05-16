YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday decided that a junkyard on the North Side has been operating illegally — and the vehicles still there must be removed.

The junkyard, located on Wick Avenue near Golden Dawn Restaurant, is being operated by Schultz Towing and Recovery.

The company’s lawyer claimed the vehicles were being stored legally. City officials agree Shultz Towing has made an effort to remove some of the vehicles.

Officials with the city said they’ve been actively working to clean up the area as well, but the large number of red-tagged vehicles has made the process difficult.

A meeting will be held soon to decide on a timeline for removing the remainder of what’s there.