Youngstown Bishop George Murry’s cancer returns

He is currently undergoing treatment as an outpatient at St. Elizabeth Health Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bishop George Murry’s leukemia has returned, according the Diocese of Youngstown.

He is currently undergoing treatment as an outpatient at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Murry was initially diagnosed with cancer two years ago and again in July of 2019. The cancer went into remission each time after treatment.

The Diocese of Youngstown released the following statement:

Bishop Murry is very appreciative of all the prayers and support he has received and will continue to receive, but he is not accepting visitors or calls at this time. During this Holy Week Bishop Murry’s prayers are with those who are suffering with the coronavirus and their families. He encourages each of us to do all we can to stay safe and healthy.

According to the Diocese, periodic health updates on Bishop Murry will be given.