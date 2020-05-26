Youngstown Bishop George Murry requests resignation after latest cancer diagnosis

Murry cited his health issues for the resignation request

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bishop George Murry has requested to resign following his latest cancer diagnosis.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown made the announcement Tuesday that Murry submitted to Pope Francis his resignation from the office of diocesan bishop for reasons of ill health.

Diagnosed with a form of acute leukemia in April 2018, Bishop Murry underwent intensive chemotherapy at the Cleveland Clinic. In July of 2019, he reentered the Cleveland Clinic for a reoccurrence of leukemia.

At that time, tests confirmed that he was in remission and that doctors were not recommending a bone marrow transplant.

This past April, his leukemia returned, and he resumed treatment.

With this third bout of leukemia, his present state of health leaves him less able to fulfill tasks as bishop, the Diocese says.

Murry was the fifth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

An announcement hasn’t been made yet on the next steps or his replacement.