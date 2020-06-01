Youngstown Bishop George Murry admitted at New York cancer center

Bishop Murry extends his deepest thanks to all for their words of encouragement and well wishes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bishop George Murry of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown was admitted for inpatient treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Saturday, according to the Diocese of Youngstown.

His leukemia returned in April and he was receiving treatment as an outpatient at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown at that time.

Last week, Bishop Murry submitted to Pope Francis his requested resignation from the office of diocesan bishop for reasons of ill health.

Bishop Murry extends his deepest thanks to all for their words of encouragement and well wishes.

Although he cannot answer each card, letter, text or email, he appreciates the thoughtfulness and extends his prayers and good wishes.

In response to the killing of George Floyd on May 25, Bishop Murry along with his brother bishops stated, “that the fight to eradicate racism is a pro-life issue. Racism is not a thing of the past or simply a throwaway political issue when convenient. It is a real and present danger that must be met head on.”

Bishop Murry, along with his brother bishops, encourages Americans to encounter people of different cultural backgrounds to seek greater understanding and unity. He said encounters such as these will start to bring about the needed transformation of our understanding of true life, charity and justice in our country.