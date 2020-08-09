Youngstown billiards hall raises money for couple injured in four-wheeler accident

Nearly 50 bikers gathered at Loose Rack Billiards to raise money for Kara Weeks and Alex Magnolia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A couple who was hurt in a four-wheeler accident on July 4 is receiving a little help from the community.

On Sunday, nearly 50 bikers gathered at Loose Rack Billiards to raise money for Kara Weeks and Alex Magnolia.

The two were hurt when their four-wheeler flipped over.

Magnolia dislocated his hip and broke his hip socket.

He plays pool at the billiards hall often, which is why they wanted to help the couple out.

“It’ll help pay for bills because he’s been out of work, and I was out of work for a little bit, so it’ll help pay for some bills at the house and everything and help us get by,” said Weeks.

There was also a Chinese auction and other raffles.

All the money raised goes straight to Alex and Kara.