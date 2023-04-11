YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The company that is the publisher of The Business Journal has been sold, according to a press release.

The Youngstown Publishing Company has been sold to Sapientia Ventures LLC., a local investment group from Warren.

Former majority owner and co-founder Andrea Wood will remain president and publisher.

Michael Moliterno, the chief operating officer, will still be a minority shareholder.

The Business Journal was founded in 1984.

Sapientia Ventures represents a group of closely held private investments in active companies and real estate. The Warren firm was founded by partners Chuck George, Wiley Runnestrand and Mike Martof. It invests in companies and real estate mostly in the Mahoning Valley and has operations across North America.