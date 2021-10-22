Youngstown bar will party in pink to support local breast cancer organization

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — This Saturday, it’s time for Youngstown to party in pink.

Michelle Apple, founder of Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation, is hosting a Pink Party with the help of a downtown Youngstown bar.

“I just wanted to be able to give back a little bit, and Michelle’s organization keeps it local,” said West 34 co-owner Chris Davis.

West 34 will be a sea of pink and everyone there will be raising money for breast cancer with a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

“We also have a Cleveland Browns extravagant packet with all kinds of Browns tickets, a $400 Amazon gift card, some Browns gear,” said Jill Mayfield, organizer of the Pink Party.

It’s one of several baskets. Additionally, 10% of every meal and drink will also go to the foundation. They even have a special pink-themed drink available.

“It’s called Pink Empower, an amazing drink that our bartenders came up with,” Davis said.

All of the money raised stays local.

“We’re going to have a lot of survivors there that night, I just had a patient last week I called the husband and I said, ‘We’re going to pay your medical bills, we’re going to send those out for you.’ He started crying, he said, ‘My wife has her mastectomy today and she was literally stressed about those bills,'” Apple said.

It’s not just a fundraiser — it’s also a celebration.

“Dress in pink, whatever you want to do, if you want to wear pink hair, wear pink hair. Most importantly, come here to support a great cause and let’s have some fun before winter comes,” Apple said.

The party kicks off at 5 p.m. at West 34 and ends when the bar closes. Admission is free, attendees are encouraged to wear pink and will be able to make donations that night.