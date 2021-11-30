Youngstown bar to stay closed until new judge assigned

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown club with a history of troublesome incidents will remain closed a while longer.

City workers boarded up the windows and doors of The Social on West Commerce Street in August.

At that time, officials had received a number of complaints about fights and underage drinking at the bar.

Tuesday, Judge Anthony D’Apolito recused himself from the case, indicating he had a conflict of interest. While officials find a visiting judge to take over, the bar will remain shut down.