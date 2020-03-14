Youngstown bar still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, with precautions

The St. Patrick's Day party at O'Donold's in downtown Youngstown is still on, with precautions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The threat of the COVID-19 virus spreading has forced a number of events to close this weekend. The ones that are staying open are taking safety precautions.

The St. Patrick’s Day party at O’Donold’s Irish Pub in downtown Youngstown is still on, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Workers say, however, they’re taking precautions to make sure that customers are safe, amid the spread of coronavirus.

Part of safety precautions is spreading the events through restaurants — Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown, Suzie’s in Boardman and Rhine Haus Bier Hall — to limit overcrowding.

Regional Operator Mark Worsencroft said disposable paper plates will be used. He also has plenty of sanitizing wipes on hand.

Workers say they’re doing their best to make sure each party stays under 100 people at the request of Governor Mike DeWine. He previously issued an order banning “mass gatherings” of over 100 people, although that order exempts some places like restaurants, grocery stores and other locations.