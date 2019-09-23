Youngstown bar fire being ruled as arson

Fire crews had to cut into the side of a bar in Youngstown to get out all the smoke after a fire broke out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown fire investigators are listing an overnight blaze at a bar on the city’s west side as an arson.

Crews were called about 3:37 a.m. Monday to Fyrst Lounge on Steel Street.

Owners of the bar said someone pried open a back door and set fire to a rear bar area and offices.

Inside, there were two empty gasoline cans sitting on a pool table.

Someone also spray painted an ethnic slur on the building.

Fire crews had to cut into the side of the bar to get all the smoke out. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Owners are promising to repair the damage and reopen.