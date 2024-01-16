YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of Black History Month, an important event happened in the NFL during this week in 1946. The story is told on a piece of art by Youngstown’s Ray Simon.

Breaking Barriers tells the story of the first four men to break the color barrier in pro football.

Cleveland had two teams — the Browns were staying and the Rams were moving to Los Angeles. A sports writer felt it was important for the team to be integrated before being allowed to play in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Halley Harding said this stadium was paid by the taxpayers’ money. All the teams that play here are integrated. All we’re asking is an opportunity to try out, an opportunity to be included, and an opportunity to play. And that forced the decision for Dan Reeves to bring in Woody Strode and Kenny Washington,” Simon said.

The Browns had Marion Motley and Bill Willis in 1946, and easily defeated a pro team owned by Branch Rickey. Harding talked to Paul Brown after the game about having two black players and said he was hiring Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier the following year.