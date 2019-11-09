Youngstown Arms Family Museum hosts gingerbread house workshop

The decorated houses will be on display at the museum from November 23 to January 5

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Arms Family Museum is getting read for its yearly holiday display, Memories of Christmas Past.

On Saturday, kids were at the museum making gingerbread houses.

The participants were given pre-made kits to decorate. The decorated houses will be on display at the museum from November 23 to January 5. Adults can also submit gingerbread houses for the display.

“But we are also welcoming the public to bring their own gingerbread houses. So, if people want to get creative and make something grand and elaborate, they can. Also give us a call and that can go on display as well,” said MVHS Curator of Education Traci Manning.

There is another gingerbread house workshop held Tuesday, November 12, at the Carriage House behind the Arms Museum starting at 5 p.m.