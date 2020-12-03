Youngstown-area McDonald’s restaurants to hire over 100 new employees

This comes as many in the community find themselves facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic

(WYTV) – McDonald’s restaurants across Youngstown are expected to hire over 100 new restaurant employees before the end of 2020.

According to the Department of Job and Family Services, the number of Ohioans filing unemployment claims on November is nearly 20% higher than October figures.

Both part- and full-time positions are available. You can set up an application and interview at www.McHire.com, clicking “search for jobs” and entering a zip code to populate open positions nearby.

Part- and full-time crew members are eligible to participate in McDonald’s signature education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

Last year, local Ohio McDonald’s employees received over $2.3 million from the Archways to Opportunity program.

In addition to Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s also has two major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships and Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships.

McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training for the opening of dining rooms.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.