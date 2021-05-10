Youngstown Area Jewish Federation accepting nurse scholarship applications

The scholarship provides financial assistance to individuals needing funds to secure an associate or baccalaureate degree in nursing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Jewish Foundation is accepting applications for its Mildred Engel Nurse Scholarship.

If a full-time position is available, the recipient must commit to working at Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community following graduation from nursing school for a period of one year for scholarship awards less than $8,000 and for two years for scholarship awards of $8,000 or more.

Interested individuals may be considered in a provisional manner with scholarship award dependent on official final acceptance into an approved RN program. Recipients must reside within a 75-mile radius of the Youngstown area.

To apply, individuals should submit a copy of their Pell grant acceptance or a resume and letter summarizing their goals and financial need by June 1 of each year.

An application is available at heritagemanor.org.

The application and supporting materials should be submitted to: Nurse Scholarship Committee, c/o Eric Murray, Executive Director of Senior Care and Services, 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, Ohio 44504.