Youngstown-area Domino’s restaurants hiring for various positions

(WKBN) – Domino’s franchisee-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 110 new team members across 11 stores throughout the greater Youngstown area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Ammar Jali, who owns Domino’s in Youngstown. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.