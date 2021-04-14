Youngstown announces opening dates for park activities, concert series

Reservations for pavilion rentals will start May 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department released its plans to reopen facilities and activities this summer.

Henry Stambaugh Golf Course has been open to the public since April 1.

Reservations for pavilion rentals will start May 3. Reservations can be made in person, by scheduled appointments only, at the Parks and Recreation Office.

Rentals will be for June 1 through Dec. 31. Contact the office at 330-742-8711 for availability and more information.

Weather permitting, North Side Pool will open June 6.

The 2021 Summer Camp Program will be from June 7 through August 6. Early registration is every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Summer Camp Office at 3025 South Ave.

There will be a Saturday registration event May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wick Park.

Extended registration will be May 17 through May 21 at various locations. Contact the Parks and Recreation Office for more details.

Sunday Jazz in the Park Concert Series will start at Wick Park July 18.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, city officials say their goal is to provide summer park activities for the community while following social distancing guidelines.

The department is also looking to fill seasonal positions at several of its facilities.