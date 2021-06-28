Youngstown Air Reserve Station to get $8.7 million for runway improvements

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) will get $8.7 million in federal funding to upgrade its runway.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, made the announcement Monday. Ryan is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, serving as Chair of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee and Vice-Chair of the Defense Subcommittee.

The money was awarded in the House Appropriations Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies bill.

“I’m proud to have been able to use my position on the House Appropriations Committee to secure these important funds for YARS. The citizens of Northeast Ohio pay a lot in taxes to the federal government, and it is my job to bring as much of that money back to our community to create jobs, raise wages and improve our quality of life,” Ryan said. “YARS is the largest employer in Trumbull County and the third largest employer in Mahoning County, investing in our base is not just important for the men and women who work there every day to keep our nation safe, but it is critical to the wellbeing of our entire local economy.”

YARS is home to the 910th Airlift Wing and the Department of Defense’s only large-area, fixed-wing aerial spray unit. This construction project will widen the assault runway/taxiway necessary to support C-17 and C-130 aircraft and help to ensure the long-term viability of the air station.