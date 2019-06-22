Youngstown Air Reserve Station prepares for Thunder Over the Valley 2020

Attendance at last year's show was around 25,000 people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is getting ready for a big celebration next year.

This will mark the 60th year that the U.S. Air Force has controlled the Vienna base.

To help celebrate the occasion, plans are already in the works for Thunder Over the Valley 2020. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are booked to perform.

The air show next year will be June 20 and 21. Attendance at last year’s show was around 25,000 people.

Master Sergeant Bob Barko Jr. said the show is a great way for the public to learn more about the Air Force.

“It is part of the Air Force public affairs mission to tell people about what we do, how we spend the taxpayers’ money and the resources we have at the station that add to the overall Air Force mission. An air show or open house is the way to get that done. It’s a free event,” said Barko.

Besides seeing the Thunderbirds perform, those attending will also see the planes, displays and learn more about the mission of the 910th Airlift.