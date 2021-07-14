Youngstown Air Reserve Station hoping to get money for 4 new planes

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is apparently a big step closer to landing a “wing” of new planes for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Congressman Tim Ryan said almost $430 million is earmarked for four new C-130J model aircraft.

It’s part of a new defense appropriations bill.

Ryan said the new aircraft, along with planned improvements to a runway, would solidify the local mission.

“Those in combination, really, will make Youngstown Air Reserve Station one of the premier training facilities in the entire region, so we’re super excited about this. This really establishes YARS’ long-term viability.”

The measure was recently approved in committee. It still needs to be passed by the full House and Senate.