VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Federal Government has committed to spending $8.7 million at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

On paper, it’s an investment of just 30 feet. But in reality, it’ll help ensure a defense department presence in the Mahoning Valley for the foreseeable future.

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Lawson referred to the runway as a tactical landing zone.

“They practice here so when they go to the actual landing zone in combat, it’s not their first time landing,” said Lawson.

After waiting for a private jet to land, Lawson taxied to the landing zone that will be widened to get a scope of the project.

It’s currently 60 feet wide. 30 feet will be added — 15 on both sides — for a total of 90 feet.

“Increases the capabilities of our C-17 counterparts at most nearby Pittsburgh Air Station as well as Wright Patterson Air Force Base who also fly the C-17, they’ll be able to come here to Youngstown Air Reserve Station to practice their tactical assaults,” said Lawson.

Currently housed in Vienna are C-130 transport planes, considered the pick-up trucks of the Air Force. The C-17 is the semi-truck — thus the need for the wider runway. C-17 training is currently done in South Carolina. The savings on fuel alone will be recouped in a year and a half.

“It saves our taxpayers’ dollars because it reduces the amount of transit time our C-17s need to transit to training facilities like we have here,” said Lawson.

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is also an ideal place for training since its air space is normally wide open.

“Ultimately that helps solidify the longevity of the air station here. It makes the Mahoning Valley a much bigger defense region as well,” said Lawson.

The widening of the landing zone and actually using it for training is still two to three years away.