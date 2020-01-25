Youngstown Air Reserve Station finalist to receive new aircraft

The current expectation for delivery of the new C-130Js is in 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Congressman Tim Ryan announced that the Youngstown Air Reserve Base is one of two finalists competing to receive four new C-130J Super Hercules Aircrafts.

The Air Force Reserve announced Friday that the aircraft would be placed within one of two special missions of the Air Force Reserve, one of which is YARS.

Congressman Ryan secured funding for the four new planes through his position on the House Defense Appropriations Committee.

Though we still await a final determination on which Special Mission will receive these four planes, the Air Force Reserve’s announcement is encouraging news and shows their support of our locally based men and women in uniform. Every day, the men and women stationed at YARS put their lives on the line for our safety, and it is our job to give them the resources they need to succeed. Today, was a step in that direction and I will keep fighting to ensure that these planes end up at YARS. Congressman Tim Ryan

“Now, the basing process needs to run its course, with the hoped-for result that the men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna will receive these new aircraft to carry out their unique aerial spray and tactical airlift mission well into the next decade,” said Vito Abruzzino, executive director of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission.

According to the Air Force Reserve, the 910th AW is home to the Defense Department’s only large area fixed-wing aerial spray capability, helping with pest control, vegetation control and fighting oil spills in large bodies of water.

