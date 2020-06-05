Youngstown adjusts summer camps, keeps some park services closed

Some facilities and areas are still closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While Governor Mike DeWine is permitting summer camps and activities to resume June 10, city officials have decided to keep some services, programs and camps closed.

The 2020 Summer Camp Program is being replaced with a Summer Activities Program with restrictions, while other activities, programs and facilities will remain closed and include the following:

Parks and Pavilion rental

Parks outdoor restrooms and pavilions

Northside Pool

Splash pads

Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center

Henry Stambaugh Golf Course

Playgrounds and playground equipment

Basketball courts

Workout equipment at all city parks

Walking trails will remain open at all parks. Social guidelines should be followed.