Youngstown adds more ambulances after none available for teen who fell in icy water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is talking about the rescue of a teen from a pond near McKelvey Lake.

Now, he wants to see changes to how emergency crews respond.

The rescue happened on Monday. At the time, all four ambulances allocated to the city from American Medical Response (AMR) were on other calls.

Firefighters on the scene used a private van to transport the teen to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Brown said AMR will be adding two ambulances to the city on a full-time basis starting Friday, Jan. 24.