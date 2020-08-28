Youngstown activists join March on Washington

Two buses from Youngstown carrying close to 50 people attended the march

WASHINGTON (WYTV) – A group of Youngstown activists drove down to Washington D.C. to join in the commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington.

The march caps off a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans.

“Hopefully, we will send a message to people across the country that they can organize and make change. Make change in their local police department, state government and most importantly in the national government,” said Attorney Kim Akins.

This is the 57th Anniversary of the Martin Luther King speech and march on Washington.

People from all over the country come together to send a message that police brutality cannot continue.