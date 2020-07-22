Local activist group claims state rep made racist remarks about school legislation

The African Education Party claims Rep. Michelle Lepore-Hagan was "engaged in an unhealthy discussion of what structural racism is"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local activist group held a virtual meeting surrounding racism and State Rep. Michelle Lepore-Hagan.

Jimma McWilson, with the African Education Party, said the Democratic lawmaker made racist remarks regarding House Bill 70. The legislation allows school districts to create community learning centers to help guide schools’ restructuring and to revise the law regarding academic distress.

According to McWilson, Lepore-Hagan called the bill racially-motivated from the beginning.

“It really is political treachery in that it’s a shell game, and people are moving shells around and placing something in place to get elected,” McWilson said. “Now that’s what politicians normally do but what they don’t normally do is they don’t normally get engaged in an unhealthy discussion of what structural racism is.”

We reached out to Lepore-Hagan, who said she wasn’t interested in commenting. She did say she has been fighting against HB 70 even before it was signed into law.