YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lone survivor in one of Youngstown’s most notorious mob-related bombings returned to the scene of the crime to tell his story of what happened.

On Thursday, Charlie Cavallaro, Jr. walked into the backyard of what was his family’s home at 164 Roslyn Drive on the North Side. He then walked around where the garage once stood and where, on Nov. 23, 1962, a bomb exploded, killing his father and brother and injuring Charlie.

“What I think about that has no relevance, actually, because it’s something that happened. I couldn’t change it. I couldn’t do anything about it. I just have to accept it and go ahead, move forward,” he said.

Cavallaro, Jr. was at the house to be interviewed by a video crew from CAVBOMB. Friday at 7 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium, CAVBOMB will be hosting a discussion with Cavallaro, Jr. about the bombing.