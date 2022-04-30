NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Valley kids got to see what it takes to run a business Saturday at Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall.

Young entrepreneurs showcased their products and services.

They were judged based on table setup, their sales and how well they can interact with customers.

Students also got a workbook that gives lessons on several key aspects of how to start a business.

“Some students selling baked goods, there’s even a student selling a service like a lawn care service, which I thought was an amazing idea. He’s got his planner out and he’s ready to schedule lawn care services, we’ve got different varieties of clothing and earrings,” said program coordinator Morgan Conley.

“I have three estimates I have to give so far and then our contest for a free grass cut, there’s six or seven in there so far,” said Wise Guys Lawn Care owner Dante Deuley.

Dante said having this event at the mall was helpful for getting customers. Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley provides life skills, enrichment programs and financial literacy tips for children throughout the Mahoning Valley.