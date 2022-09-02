CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The line snaked nearly out the door Friday for food and pastries at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

But in the tent outside, young church members prepared for their traditional Greek folk dance.

George Pilatos, 11, said he’s been part of the dance for years and while it’s a lot of work to learn and prepare, he loves sharing his culture with other people.

“It’s nerve-wracking because you’re in front of a lot of people but if you really like it and love it as much as I do, it’s really, really fun,” said George.

“They watch and as they grow, how we do things, we teach them how to do,” said George’s father, Nick Pilatos.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.