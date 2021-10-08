‘You should make a movie in Youngstown’: Local movie to premiere next weekend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A week from Friday at Movies 8 in Boardman, a movie called “Youngstown” will make its Youngstown area premiere.

Andy Faulkner and Stephanie Hunt are the two stars in the new movie titled “Youngstown.”

“And I would always just think how great Youngstown would be as a backdrop for a movie,” said producer Jesse Reed.

Reed is a 2005 graduate of Liberty High. He was the one who convinced his friend and director Pete Ohs to film a movie around Youngstown.

“Once again, he texted me out of the blue: You should make a movie in Youngstown. And it just came at the right time, and I thought that actually sounds really fun,” Ohs said.

“Youngstown” is the story of woman in the witness protection program.

“And she is originally from Youngstown and gets placed somewhere else and loves Youngstown so much that she can’t resist going back home,” Reed said.

“And then once we got there and started learning of the actual history of Youngstown, we’re like, ‘OK, this is perfect.’ We must have absorbed that from the universe,” Ohs said.

Plaza Donuts in Liberty was one location used in the movie, as was the Canfield Fair and the New Dawn Salon & Day Spa in Hubbard.

“It’s kind of like a Shakespearean town in a way, you know. That it was so built up and then everybody left after the steel. I’ve never been to a place like that before, so I was genuinely fascinated by the town,” Hunt said.

“But it’s mostly comedy. It doesn’t ever get really that heavy. It’s all really kind of playful and just skipping along the surface,” Ohs said.

The movie actually premiered last weekend at a film festival in Boise, Idaho, and it’ll play again this weekend at another film festival in Tacoma, Washington.

The showings of “Youngstown” around Youngstown will be next Friday and Saturday nights — October 15 and 16 — at Movies 8 in Boardman.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. both nights. Both director Pete Ohs and producer Jesse Reed plan to be there.