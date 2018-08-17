Yoga event brings out big crowd in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - Yoga under the lights of Canfield High School's football stadium brought over 200 people out to help raise money for the High School's Athletic Director Greg Cooper.

Cooper is battling non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Studio Oxygen hosted the donation-based class, and no one let the rain throw them off balance.

Most of the high school's football team came out to show their support, as well as many other students and parents.

All of the money raised is going to the 'Longing for a Liver Foundation."

The event raised over $3,000.