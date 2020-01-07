YNDC seeks community’s help for project to improve living standards in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local organization is looking for ways to improve the standard of living in Youngstown, one of which comes from a grant to help repair houses.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) helps maintain the city’s living areas, making them habitable for the people living in them now and in the future.

The group helps homeowners make improvements to their houses that they otherwise could not afford.

With this new grant from a bank based in Pittsburgh, YNDC hopes to do even more in 2020.

“We’ll be able to use that $750,000 to renovate their houses and to make all the critical repairs that are needed,” said Ian Beniston, YNDC’s executive director.

The money will be used to help 20 homeowners in Youngstown, but YNDC has even bigger plans to help out even more homeowners later on this year.

The group has a goal of repairing 75 houses in 2020, each with different needs.

“The projects range in their scale. Some are $35,000 to $50,000, some are just replacing a roof,” Beniston said.

So, to develop the best game plan possible, YNDC launched an online survey.

“It’ll give us a bunch of good input to then look at and see if there are some trends and how does that feedback match the conditions and other data,” Beniston said.

Beniston wants as many people as possible to take the survey so they can help as many homeowners as they can. Plus, it will help boost the quality of living in all of the city’s neighborhoods.

“They’re able to live in a safe, quality living space, improving the overall quality of the neighborhood. No one wants to live next to a vacant house or a house that is otherwise in a distressed condition,” Beniston said.