YNDC responds to pandemic with mortgage assistance program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is providing mortgage payment assistance to eligible Youngstown residents.

Eligible residents include those who lost employment income on or after March 14, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program provides mortgage payment assistance to Youngstown residents whose household income is at or below 120% of the area median income who lost employment income on or after March 14, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing their housing costs to exceed 30% of their household income.

YNDC will pay monthly mortgage (PITI) payments on each client’s behalf for up to six months, not to exceed $3,000 per client.

More information can be found here.

YNDC is a citywide neighborhood planning and development organization providing housing and neighborhood stabilization services in Youngstown and Mahoning County.

More information about YNDC can be found on their website.

