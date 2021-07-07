YNDC plans to fully restore Youngstown theater marquee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is planning on fully restoring the marquee and façade at the historic Foster Theater on Youngstown’s south side.

While the building is structurally sound, the marquee and façade have fallen into disrepair, according to YNDC.

Once restored, the marquee will display inspirational messages while the future reuse of the building is planned and developed.

YNDC will need to raise $20,000 to fully restore the marquee and they’re asking for the community’s help.

Funds will be used to re-wire the marquee, install new energy-efficient lights for the display boards and canopy, restore the neon accent lights and purchase new lettering for displaying messages.

If you’re interested in donating, reach out to the YNDC on their Facebook page.