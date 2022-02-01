YNDC helps homeowners with emergency repairs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is making sure homeowners stay warm this winter.

It’s offering an emergency home repair program to help those who need it most.

Hector Melendez, a Youngstown resident, showed 27 First News the new furnace in the basement of his home.

Two months ago, he and his wife found themselves in a scary situation when their furnace broke.

“Me and my wife had bronchitis in those two months because of the cold. We were heating up with small heaters but it was not enough,” said Melendez.

Melendez said he contacted his insurance company when the issue arose in September. “They were asking me for a lot, a lot of money that I didn’t have. I couldn’t make it.”

What would have cost him $5,000 to $10,000 ended up being completely free thanks to assistance from the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Housing director Tiffany Sokol said the emergency repair program helps homeowners like Melendez in Mahoning County and it also does roof replacements.



“They don’t have heat so they need their furnace repaired or replaced. They don’t have hot water. They need a hot water tank replaced,” said Sokol.

YNDC recently received a $10,000 grant from Denise DeBartolo York to aid in the critical repairs.

Sokol says every dollar they receive from the community is critical to keep programs like this going.

“Every contribution that we receive — especially from local donors — we can use as match to then raise additional funds from the federal government, from local government,” said Sokol.

Sokol said last year YNDC was able to assist over 200 individuals with critical emergency repairs, not including the 90 roofs it replaced, and with the cold weather right now they have been especially prioritizing those repairs.

In anticipation of the winter storm approaching the Valley, anyone who is low income, owns and lives in their home, and is in need of an emergency repair can call the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation’s office at 330-480-0423 to complete an application.