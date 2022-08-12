YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event.

This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic.

This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”

Different organizations around the community compete in “team-oriented” competitions. The first competition was to create a banner using the slogan of the year.

First News Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears is co-chair of the event.

“We’re thinking for the Health of You in 2022 isn’t just about physical health and wellness, it’s also about mental health,” said president Tom Gacse.

There will be 12 more Community Cup Events this summer for this year’s competition.