(WKBN) — The Davis Family YMCA is collecting art donations for Ukraine.

It’s part of their Sunflowers for Ukraine fundraiser. Any two-dimensional sunflower art is welcome.

Art will be sold to raise funds for YMCA Ukraine, which serves 26 cities in the country.

Suzanne Gray, who is half Ukrainian, is making the fundraiser happen, and said the sunflower is a significant symbol of Ukrainian culture.

“Sunflowers are indicative of Ukraine — the yellow of the sunflowers, the blue of the sky — that’s what their flag is, and it’s very pertinent to what the country stands for,” said Gray.

Art kept pouring in for the fundraiser Monday morning. Pieces go on sale on April 10.

Donations will be accepted any time before or after that date.