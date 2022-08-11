YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown is offering to pay school sports fees for students who qualify for the Every Kids Sports Pass program.

Qualified families in the Youngstown area can get up to $150, four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choosing.

The Every Kids Sports Pass is a nationwide program offered through the YMCA to families who receive Medicaid benefits, SNAP or WIC for their children ages 4-18.

The program was started after the founders learned that 69% of kids ages 9-13 were not playing sports mainly because of cost.

“We have seen that kids in our community are not getting to participate in our programs and wanted to find a solution,” said Beth Scheller, YMCA Chief Operating Officer. “We know how beneficial sports are for youth development and want every child to have equal access to them.”

More information pertaining to eligibility and how to sign up can be found online.

In addition, the following YMCA youth programs are eligible: Swim Lessons, Y Neptunes Swim Team, Youth Basketball Leagues, Instructional Sports Classes, Athletic Performance Training and more.