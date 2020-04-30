YMCA of Youngstown taking summer camp fun to the internet

Every Sunday, families will pick up a box of activities for their child for the entire week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With all the cancellations happening these days, the YMCA of Youngstown doesn’t plan to let the pandemic ruin summer fun.

While they won’t hold in-person camps, the YMCA will hold virtual summer camps. They’re calling it “Day Camp in a Box.”

Every Sunday, families will pick up a box of activities for their child for the entire week. Then each weekday, YMCA counselors will hold a three to four hour virtual camp session and go through all the activities with the kids.

If a family doesn’t have access to the internet, there will be written step-by-step instructions in their box.

“We’re making this as simple as possible so that parents literally do not have to do anything. If they do not want to be involved, awesome, their kids are going to have the capabilities to do this themselves. All they have to do is just log on and they’re ready to go,” said Nikki Murray, YMCA Day Camp youth and teen director.

Murray said if families have already registered or signed up for camp, their places will be held. But if virtual isn’t for them, they can get a full refund.