YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown dedicated a new sculpture on Thursday morning.

The sculpture is called “When I Was a Stranger” by Timothy P. Schmalz. It’s one of six sculptures around the city depicting Matthew 25:35-45 from the Bible.

Cleveland, Detroit, and Rome, Italy are the only other cities with all six sculptures.

Money was raised through private donations for the sculpture.

“It’s very special, and this guy is a very well-known artist sculpture, so it’s like, it’s good — good for Youngstown,” said donor Rob Kidston.

Thursday was also the National Day of Prayer. Anyone is welcome to sit around the sculpture to pray throughout the day.