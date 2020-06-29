YMCA Davis outdoor pools open for season

33 News at 6

by: Keely Lovern

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The outdoor pools at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman opened for the summer Monday.

According to the YMCA’s website, maximum capacity inside the pool deck will be 150 people.

Open swim will be Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

The pool will be open for Adult Lap Swim Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Reservations are required.

Some common questions and answers can be found on the YMCA’s website.

