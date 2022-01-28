YFD union offers plan for city ambulance service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with the union representing Youngstown Firefighters say they may have a long-term solution to the problems of having adequate ambulance service.

AMR Regional Director Ed Powers proposed the city subside its services to help the company offset its financial losses. The new president of the firefighters union, Jon Racco, suggests now may be the time to begin establishing emergency medical service with the fire department so it can take over when the current contract with AMR expires in December.

“We cannot just keep putting a band-aid on the problem and just getting by one year at a time. Let’s really sit down here and hash these problems out and get something together,” Racco said.

Racco admits the Youngstown Fire Department doesn’t have the staffing and equipment to run ambulances right now but believes if the city and union can work together, paramedic services could be provided.

So far, Mayor Tito Brown has not weighed in on either AMR’s or union’s proposals.