YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department is fighting an occupied house fire on the 2400 block of Chaney Circle on Youngstown’s West Side.

According to the Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312’s Facebook page, there was a person still inside the home.

Youngstown Fire said the occupant and pet were removed from the structure but needed medical attention. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

