Yellow Brick Place hosts annual fashion show

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Yellow Brick Place held their 9th annual Brunch and Fashion Show Saturday morning at Waypoint 41-80 in Canfield.

Their Brunch and Fashion Show is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year they hosted over 500 guests at the major event for a great cause.

Yellow Brick Place is an organization that provides access to services regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, age, religion or sexual orientation.

It proves the “missing link” between treatment of cancer and the journey to recovery.

“All the money that we raise stays locally here to help caner patients. We are all non medical all our services. The money goes towards programs such as support groups,” said Marketing Director Nancy Connors.

The support groups include a beauty program for those going through cancer and the proceeds will also benefit their free wig bank.

Connors says that this year they received a lot of new sponsors.

“We have over 15 children models and over 18 adult models and its going to be right there in the middle of the room,” said Connor.

The fashion pieces were provided by Chico’s, Suzanne’s and The Children’s Loft.